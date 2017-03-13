A skin incision was made medially from approximately the distal quarter of the femur to the proximal third of the tibia. A medial parapatellar arthrotomy was performed and inspection of the intra-articular structures confirmed the presence of an avulsed osseous fragment attached to the distal aspect of the CrCL. The rest of the CrCL was grossly abnormal with several small tears; the remnants were resected. Inspection of the menisci was unremarkable. A routine CTWO procedure was carried out using 3mm standard locking TPLO plate. The tibia plateau was changed from an angle of 25° pre-operatively to an angle of 5° postoperatively. The cranial margin of the sartorius muscle was sutured to the superficial fascia with 2-0 polydiaxanone with simple interrupted technique. SC tissues were re-apposed with a single continuous 2-0 poliglecaprone 25 and the skin was closed in a subdermal pattern using polyglytone 6211 suture. Postoperative radiographs showed correct placement of the osteotomy and the implants. Cryotherapy was applied prior to placement of a 24-hour Robert Jones bandage.