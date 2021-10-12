ABSTRACT

Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is an acute, contagious cause of cough caused by a variety of bacteria and viruses. It is commonly known as kennel cough, although this does not reflect its frequent finding in dogs that have not been kennelled nor the variety of clinical signs that may accompany infection by its various contributory pathogens. In most cases, management is focused on treatment of the clinical signs and minimisation of spread to others. It is possible to vaccinate against many of the agents involved.