If a cat is known to have CKD before medical treatment for hyperthyroidism is started, and especially if in IRIS stage 3 or 4 CKD (serum creatinine is >250µmol/L), it is advisable to start treatment with a lower dose of medication initially, while monitoring the renal values closely. For example, if using thiamazole, a starting dose of 1.25mg every 12 to 24 hours should be considered. If any problems are seen then the thiamazole dose can be lowered or the treatment may be discontinued. If, conversely, medication is not associated with renal or other adverse effects, the dose can be titrated to induce and maintain euthyroidism.