Water bowls should be available in all of the areas of the home that the cat spends time in. For example, for households on more than one level, water bowls should be present on all levels. In multi-cat households, ensuring adequate resources for all of the cats is key – as a minimum one water bowl should be available per social group, plus one extra (Ellis et al, 2013). Even better is to have one water bowl per cat, plus one extra.