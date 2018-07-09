Treatment of hypertension should be instigated in cases where SBP is greater than 150mmHg to 160mmHg on two occasions, if target organ damage (TOD) is suspected (no need to confirm persistence if clear evidence of TOD), or if persistently (two separate measurements, over one week) greater than 180mmHg and a “white coat effect“ is not suspected, even in the absence of TOD. If persistently greater than 160mmHg on several measurements longer than one month, the author would also treat the hypertension in the absence of TOD. During stabilisation, blood pressure should be checked at least weekly. Once stable, blood pressure should be monitored every three to six months. Target SBP should be 110mmHg to 150mmHg.