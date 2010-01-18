Clinical signs

These cases are often presented due to the affected eye’s appearance. The cornea is oedematous (to a varying extent), and of gelatinous appearance. The ocular surface may also have a yellow or grey discolouration, and there is frequently a mucopurulent discharge. The position of the corneal ulcer is variable, but most frequently central. The depth of the ulcer should be assessed, with deep ulcers often exhibiting a crater-like appearance. The presence of a descemetocele is a concerning finding, and the possibility of corneal perforation should be considered.