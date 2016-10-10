While the level of evidence associated with nutraceuticals is insufficient to allow definitive endorsement of their efficacy in OA management, they are also very unlikely to be associated with significant side effects. Therefore, other than cost, no reason exists not to offer owners a trial treatment period. Most of these products take a period of time to reach a therapeutic level and, therefore, the author’s approach is to trial any nutraceutical for a period of six to eight weeks. If no improvement in clinical condition is noted after this time, longer courses of these products cannot be recommended based on existing evidence levels.