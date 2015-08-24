Intermittent bolus

Additional doses of methadone or morphine can be administered during the procedure. This can be a cheap and effective way of maintaining analgesia; however, it allows there to be peaks and troughs of action. Shorter acting opioids, such as fentanyl, may be more appropriate in this situation to treat short periods of increased stimulation – for example, aligning a fracture. Care should be taken when using morphine for “top-ups” as the drug can produce histamine release when administered intravenously and it might be best to use methadone in this situation.