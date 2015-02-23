Morphine-lidocaine-ketamine

The combination of morphine-lidocaine-ketamine has also been widely evaluated intraoperatively for the provision of balanced anaesthesia in dogs (Muir et al, 2003; Aguado et al, 2011; Ebner et al, 2013), but almost no studies have investigated this combination administered by CRI postoperatively for postoperative pain relief. The combination represents a multimodal approach to analgesia, which is recommended, but requires further evaluation before it can be routinely recommended for postoperative pain relief. The optimal dose rate of the three drugs used in combination in the postoperative period has also not been established.3 Morphine is also not licensed for use in dogs or cats; however, no published data describes the pharmacokinetics of a methadone CRI in either species.