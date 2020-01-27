27 Jan 2020
“The disciplinary process had been a salutary experience and he is very unlikely to pose a risk to animals in the future or to contravene professional standards” – RCVS disciplinary committee chairman Stuart Drummond.
An RCVS disciplinary committee (DC) has reprimanded and given a warning as to future conduct to a Manchester-based veterinary surgeon for providing an inadequate level of care and advice regarding a Jack Russell terrier.
John Gunn faced six charges covering a period of January and February 2018, which stemmed from his removal of a mass from the right thorax of the terrier, called Pippa.
At the outset of the hearing, Dr Gunn admitted to a number of the allegations within the main six charges, which were found proved by the DC.
In considering the aggravating factors, the DC took into account the dog’s suffering was prolonged “because of the persistence of Dr Gunn in pursuing a single ineffective treatment approach”.
The DC also found Dr Gunn was remorseful as to his actions, that no financial motivation existed on his part in respect of his treatment of the dog, and that a low risk of repetition existed because Dr Gunn has sought to learn from this experience.
A number of relevant and high-quality testimonials were also provided by colleagues and many satisfied owners on behalf of Dr Gunn.
The DC was satisfied the misconduct found proved was in relation to the treatment of one dog only and, therefore, it was at the lower end of the spectrum.
However, the conduct took place over a prolonged period of two weeks, which, in the DC’s view, required a sanction. The DC decided the appropriate and proportionate sanction was to reprimand Dr Gunn and warn him about his future conduct.
DC chairman Stuart Drummond said: “The committee concluded that the effect of a reprimand alongside the committee’s findings on disgraceful conduct in a professional respect was a sufficient and proportionate sanction.
“The committee found Dr Gunn to have developed sufficient insight into his failings, and it was satisfied that the disciplinary process had been a salutary experience and he is very unlikely to pose a risk to animals in the future or to contravene professional standards.”
Full facts and findings are available on the RCVS website.