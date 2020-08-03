5 Aug 2020
Practice owner and veterinary business consultant Brian Faulkner is running a marathon every day in August to raise cash for the charity.
Brian Faulkner started in John O’Groats on 1 August.
Former Petplan Vet of the Year Brian Faulkner has started the monumental challenge of running 31 marathons in 31 days to raise cash for StreetVet.
StreetVet offers free veterinary care for animals of the homeless and Mr Faulkner has vowed to run the length of the country, from John O’Groats to Land’s End, finishing his odyssey on 31 August – his 50th birthday.
Born in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, Mr Faulkner now lives in Hacheston, Suffolk, and had never run more than 10km until four years ago.
However, after being challenged to run the London Marathon the following year, he went on to run 10 marathons in 10 days.
But StreetVet’s work has inspired him to push himself further and embark on this even more gruelling journey. Well-wishers can check his progress and donate at www.jogle2020.co.uk
On Saturday I started my 825 mile journey from John O’Groats to Lands End ??♂️Today is my third marathon and I am feeling good – the novelty hasn’t worn off yet ? I have been running on roads so far which has been tough with the traffic fairly busy and I am looking forward to getting onto cycle paths soon ?? Donations hit £1250 by the end of day 1 so thank you for all the support ? Hopefully I can reach my target for the amazing @streetvetuk_ If you would like to donate follow the link in my bio ?
Mr Faulkner had seen StreetVet’s work and was desperate to do something to help raise funds – especially given the plight of rough sleepers with dogs during COVID-19.
Ten per cent of homeless hostels and shelters allow pets, and as most homeless people won’t give up their pet to secure a bed, they stay on the streets.
Mr Faulkner said: “My biggest concern for the run is injury, so I’ll have to hope everything holds up, although I will really miss my family too. It’s the longest time I will ever have been away from them.”