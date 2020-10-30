30 Oct 2020
Mischievous moggie uses up two of his nine lives after being run over twice in six months.
A two-year-old tabby has used a couple of its nine lives after being rushed to a veterinary practice twice following separate collisions with cars.
Marbles has received emergency treatment twice in six months at Winsford Veterinary Surgery in Cheshire after having been found at the roadside by members of the public.
He suffered bruising and severe shock after a collision in March, but made a full recovery. However, he returned with more serious injuries after a second incident.
The mischievous moggie suffered a dislocated hip and a gashed paw, and was suffering from pneumothorax. Vet Emily Barlow has twice helped him bounce back.
On both occasions, he was taken to Winsford Veterinary Surgery – part of Willows Veterinary Group – before being transferred to its hospital in Hartford, near Northwich, where Dr Barlow treated him.
Dr Barlow said: “They say cats have nine lives and Marbles seems to be taking advantage. Thankfully, he is microchipped so we were able to contact his owners straight away when he was brought in by members of the public after his accidents.
“The first time he was bumped and bruised, and was in a lot of shock. It was worse when he came in the second time as he had air in his chest and around his lungs, so couldn’t breathe very well. We had to drain a large volume of air from his chest, as well as put his dislocated hip back in place and staple his paw.
“Marbles is proving to be very tough and resilient – and hopefully it won’t be third time unlucky.”