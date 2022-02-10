10 Feb 2022
RCVS’ standards committee votes to bring temporary dispensation – reintroduced in December ahead of COVID-19 Omicron surge – to an end on 14 March.
Image © Dumebi / Adobe Stock
The temporary dispensation allowing remote prescribing by vets of POM-V medication will end next month.
The RCVS’ standards committee has confirmed a return to normal prescribing rules from 14 March.
Vets were first granted permission to prescribe remotely during the first lockdown in spring 2020, and the dispensation came to an end in October 2021.
However, the committee reintroduced the rules in December as the Omicron variant began to take hold, stricter national restrictions were introduced across the UK and staff shortages across the profession again became a problem.
Members of the standards committee accepted that staff absences due to self-isolation and illness were still causing issues, but due to the relaxation of home working requirements in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and other restrictions across the UK, they agreed the dispensation should end.
Melissa Donald, who chairs the standards committee, said: “The safety and well-being of veterinary professionals, as well as the health and welfare of the animals they care for, have remained uppermost in our minds when considering this temporary position on remote prescribing.
“We are pleased to have been able to support the professions through a very difficult time by introducing this dispensation; however, it was only ever a temporary measure and, given the relaxation of restrictions across the UK, we feel the time has come to revert to our usual guidance.”
The RCVS said it would continue to keep its position under review and would respond to any changes in governments’ advice and regulations.