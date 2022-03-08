Focal suppurative processes, including pyometra, pleuritis/pyothorax, peritonitis, prostatitis, pneumonia and/or abscesses. This is the most common differential diagnosis for marked neutrophilia and should be confirmed/ruled out at first.

Selected infectious disorders including canine babesiosis and canine hepatozoonosis.

Immune-mediated haemolytic anaemia (IMHA) as it can elicit a systemic inflammatory response.

Paraneoplastic neutrophilia secondary to underlying malignant neoplasm.

Chronic neutrophilic leukaemia, a rare myeloproliferative disease mainly diagnosed by exclusion of other causes for neutrophilia.

Other uncommon causes including leukocyte adhesion deficiency and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) administration.

Paraneoplastic leukocytosis

In this specific case, paraneoplastic leukocytosis was suspected by exclusion of the other causes (for example, no obvious signs of inflammation, no evidence of IMHA) and most importantly by the concurrent presence of malignancy (hepatocellular carcinoma).