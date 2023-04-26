26 Apr 2023
Pedigree Gum Disease Risk Checker is described as first data-driven tool to provide dog owners with targeted recommendations to take early action.
Mars Petcare has launched what is described as the first pet owner-facing, data-driven periodontal disease (PD) risk assessment tool for dogs.
Created in collaboration with scientists at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, the Pedigree Gum Disease Risk Checker aims to provide dog owners with targeted recommendations to enable them to take early action.
The tool uses data from dogs visiting Banfield Pet Hospitals in the US.
Elise Malandain, global petcare research and development vice-president at Mars Pet Nutrition, said: “Periodontal disease affects more 80% of dogs over the age of three1, leading to chronic pain, gum erosion, and potential loss of bone and teeth. It is also linked to other major health complications in dogs, such as heart, liver and kidney conditions2.
“PD in dogs is not often detected and diagnosed until the disease has worsened, which can mean treating the disease is more difficult3.
“This new risk assessment tool will help indicate to pet owners what level of risk their pet is at for developing this disease to help inform conversations with veterinary professionals about prevention or treatment.”
Using the aggregated data from Banfield medical records, the risk checker identifies whether a dog has a high, medium or low risk of having PD based on its breed size, age and body condition as stipulated by the owner carrying out the questionnaire4,5.
It also takes factors such as history (diet, previous extractions, halitosis), clinical signs (for example, bleeding gums), and current dental routine (such as tooth brushing) into account to provide tailored oral care recommendations.
Previous studies by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute have shown PD risk factors are associated with certain chracteristics and attributes, including breed size. Breeds with frequent PD tend to include cocker spaniels, Yorkshire terriers and other smaller-sized dogs.
