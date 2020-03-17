17 Mar 2020
£1.4 billion funding boost to the APHA Weybridge facility will help fight emerging animal and plant diseases.
The APHA’s world-leading scientific and veterinary facility in Weybridge has received a £1.4 billion boost to its funding as part of the Government’s efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus and fight other emerging animal and plant diseases.
The new funding will be used to redevelop and future-proof the facility – a unique site with specialist research and laboratory facilities, and capabilities for animal health science and disease control.
The Government said the money will ensure the UK continues to be a world-leading science capability and safeguard the agency’s role in fighting current and emerging animal and plant diseases.
Defra biosecurity minister Lord Gardiner said: “This new Government investment reflects the APHA’s world-leading reputation and essential role at the heart of UK science, disease prevention and rapid response to disease outbreaks.
“I am delighted as this funding will help ensure the UK continues to be a leading voice globally on science and biosecurity.”