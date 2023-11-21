Post-neutering weight gain

One problem with neutering is its association with weight gain. Benka et al6 performed a retrospective cohort study to examine the risk of becoming overweight or obese after neutering, and to look at whether age of neutering affected the outcome with respect to body condition score. In this very large study, 155,199 dogs were included. Neutering increased the risk of being overweight or obese compared to intact dogs. It was also noted that the hazard ratios for obesity and being overweight were larger in neutered males than neutered females.