The inability to fully open the mouth in a dog with MMM presents a challenge when endotracheal intubation needs to be carried out. If endotracheal intubation is not possible, a laryngeal mask airway can be inserted to maintain the patient on inhalational anaesthesia. During the anaesthesia, the patient needs to be carefully monitored because complications may occur. An interesting case report showed that during anaesthesia in a dog with MMM, tongue protrusion occurred. Since there was trismus, it was not possible to reposition the tongue within the oral cavity and this resulted in venous congestion and severe swelling of the tongue. The jaw mobility was not improved even after removal of the rostral digastricus and masseteric muscle attachments from the mandible. Only a mandibular symphysiotomy resolved the tongue swelling.