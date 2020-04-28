28 Apr 2020
Boehringer Academy arranging two complimentary webinar sessions to cover important messages for improving mastitis in cattle.
Two complimentary CPD webinars where control of mastitis on farms will be discussed have been arranged by Boehringer Ingelheim.
Both sessions are part of the Boehringer Academy, and will offer attendees the chance to ask questions of the presenters.
The first session on Thursday (30 April) at 7:30pm will be presented by vet and researcher Sophie Piepers, and is called “Factors that determine the success if a mastitis treatment.
Owen Atkinson is presenting the second webinar, on Tuesday 5 May at 7:30pm, when the title is “Communication skills for effecting behaviour change with a focus on mastitis treatments”.
For more on this and other CPD, visit the Boehringer Academy website.