29 Jan
Abandoned dog found with 10cm overgrown nails and urine-soaked matted fur taken to the RSPCA's Somerset Brent Knoll Animal Centre by member of the public.
Veterinary staff have shaved nearly four pounds (1.68kg) of matted fur off a small shih-tzu-Yorkshire terrier-cross found abandoned near Weston-super-Mare.
The 12-year-old animal called Marley was found by a member of the public and taken to the RSPCA’s Somerset Brent Knoll Animal Centre. From there the dog was rushed to a vet because of its “horrendous” condition.
RSPCA animal welfare officer (AWO) Alison Sparkes, who is investigating for the animal charity, said: “The matts were all soaked in urine and all of his feet had huge flippers of overgrown fur on them.
“The front feet had twisted, overgrown nails that were 10cm long and caught up in the matted fur, which the vet said would have caused intense pain. His tail also had a dreadlock of fur, which was 25cm long, trailing from the end.”