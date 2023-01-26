While some degree of non-surgical management of elbow OA will be required for all dogs with elbow dysplasia, some surgical options exist for the dysplastic elbow with minimal OA and elbows with medial compartment disease. Aims are to improve comfort in the short term and to minimise the rate of progression of OA in the longer term. This is achieved through restoration of joint loading in the early stages and an attempt to significantly reduce loading through the medial aspect of the joint in medial compartment disease. Salvage includes arthrodesis and elbow replacement, both carrying uncertain prognoses.