11 Oct
Medivet has released its inaugural clinical report, which it says highlights significant advancements in animal welfare across the group’s practices.
A key focus of the report was the company’s ongoing efforts to improve awareness and diagnosis of feline hypertension, a condition often under-diagnosed in first opinion practices.
To address this, a six-month initiative was launched targeting the root causes of under-diagnosis of feline hypertension and involved providing clinics with essential diagnostic equipment and conducting comprehensive training sessions for all staff.
The initiative resulted in a 32.2% increase in routine blood pressure monitoring and a 27% rise in the prescription of medications to manage feline hypertension.
These efforts not only enhanced the overall awareness of feline geriatric diseases, but also led to the identification of previously undiagnosed conditions.
In a statement following the release of the report, clinical governance director, Rhian Littlehales and clinical services director, John Beel said: “As hypertension is often a symptom as well as a condition, we were delighted to raise overall awareness in relation to feline geriatric disease, and uncover several undiagnosed conditions resulting in earlier intervention and better patient outcomes.
“Importantly, our efforts in this space have been sustained, which demonstrated to us the impact that our dedicated team of divisional veterinary directors can have on clinician practice and patient care. We have subsequently launched new initiatives in relation to dentistry – which we are already excited to report on in our next annual clinical report.”
The report also shows Medivet achieved a 35% reduction in the use of high-priority antibiotics during the last three years.
While the report is currently not for public circulation, the company intends to share its findings with the wider veterinary community in the next few months.