14 Oct 2024
Thames Valley Police say they believe dog was of banned type, although breed still to be confirmed.
Image © Mr Doomits / Adobe Stock
Two men have been arrested and bailed in connection with a fatal attack on a dog that police believe was an XL bully in Berkshire.
Although the incident in Slough is said to have happened last month, details were only released yesterday (13 October), two days after the pair were detained in the town.
Thames Valley Police said the men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and criminal damage.
The 20-year-old was also detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. Both were released on bail until the new year.
Enquiries are continuing into the attack, which happened in Burnham Lane on the evening of 29 September.
Despite emergency treatment being sought, the force said the dog died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.
Its statement added that while the dog’s breed was still to be confirmed, it was “thought to be an XL bully”.
News of the case follows recent warnings from the RSPCA of a massive surge in cases of cruelty, neglect and abandonment of XL bully dogs, which it believes is linked to the ban on their ownership that came fully into force in England and Wales earlier this year.