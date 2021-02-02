2 Feb 2021
Applications are now open for the RCVS Mind Matters 2021 Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grants, with a deadline for proposals of 30 April 2021.
The Mind Matters Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grant is now open for further applications for £20,000 grants for research on all aspects of veterinary mental health.
Launched in 2019 in memory of elected RCVS council member Sarah Brown who died in 2017, the grants are the third year of a five-year commitment to fund research focusing on prevention, diagnosis, intervention and treatment in relation to the mental health and well-being of the veterinary professions.
Lisa Quigley, Mind Matters manager, said: “Applications for the grants are welcome from individuals at all stages of their research careers, including those who have not previously been published, and we welcome proposals on any aspect of mental health or well-being within the professions.
“This year colleagues at our charity partner RCVS Knowledge will also be offering expert one-to-one advice to potential applicants on putting together research proposals – if you are interested please email me on [email protected] to arrange a telephone or video call at no cost.”
Those who wish to apply for the 2021 Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grant should email their research proposal to Lisa Quigley by 5pm on Friday 30 April 2021.
On 26 February Ms Quigley will also be hosting a session at The Webinar Vet’s Virtual Congress 2021, in which she will be giving an overview of the process and talking to the lead researchers from some of the recent grant recipients.
The webinar takes place from 8pm to 9pm – to sign up, visit The Webinar Vet website.
Applicants must be affiliated with a university and ethical approval must be in place before any award will be paid. Proposals should be no more than 3,000 words and include aims, methods, ethical considerations, proposed timelines, project costings and a bibliography. Proposals will be judged on their relevance to the veterinary professions, the originality of the proposed research and value for money.
The recipient will be decided in May 2021 and will be invited to present his or her research findings at the biennial Mind Matters Initiative Research Symposium in 2023.