A suspension of bacteria is prepared to a standardised concentration using a turbidity meter and applied to test wells in colorimetric strips or loaded into the automated analyser. The strips consist of 10 to 50 wells, each containing different biochemical substrates. After adding the bacterial suspension, the strips are incubated before reading the colour change results. These are entered into a web-based database that uses algorithms to generate the identification. Automated systems use test cards with a greater variety of different biochemical tests (for example, Vitek cards have 64 testing wells), giving improved specificity. These tests measure various metabolic activities such as acidification, alkalinisation, enzyme hydrolysis and growth in the presence of inhibitory substances. During incubation, each test well is read every 15 minutes to either measure turbidity or analyse the coloured products of substrate metabolism. Again, the identification of the isolate is determined using algorithms.