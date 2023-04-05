5 Apr 2023
One-hour webinar follows Government legislation to make chipping compulsory for England’s cats.
Image © Mari / Adobe Stock
A webinar focusing on taking a cat-friendly approach to microchipping is to take place later this month.
Identi is hosting the webinar on 19 April at 8pm, following news the Government is moving ahead with plans to introduce compulsory microchipping for all owned cats in England.
Sarah Heath – a European specialist in behaviour medicine – will present the webinar, which will cover how to reduce feline stress and make the process easier for pet owners and veterinary staff.
A consent-based care approach will be discussed, along with the importance of educating owners and veterinary professionals on the best ways to handle cats. Adjunctive therapies, such as pheromones and nutraceuticals, and pre-vet visit medication will also be covered, followed by a Q&A session.
Tammie O’Leary, commercial lead at Identi, said: “The introduction of the new cat microchipping legislation will lead to an increased number of feline patients being seen by veterinary practices.
“Our cat microchipping legislation webinar will help provide cat friendly advice for veterinary professionals and will include hints and tips to make cat microchipping appointments as stress free as possible.”
Owners will have until 10 June 2024 to microchip their cat under the legislation, which has been brought in to more easily reunite owners and their lost pet cats.
The new rules mean cats must be implanted before they reach 20 weeks.
To register for the webinar, email [email protected] or telephone 0330 912 8077.