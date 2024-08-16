16 Aug 2024
More than £13,000 will be shared between two organisations after more than 30 staff and friends took on a popular walking challenge in Yorkshire.
The team from Chine House Veterinary Hospital celebrates completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in less than 12 hours.
A Leicestershire veterinary practice team has hit the heights to help raise thousands of pounds for two popular charities.
Staff from the Chine House Veterinary Hospital in Sileby raised more than £13,000 by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in less than 12 hours.
Slightly more than £8,000 of the total is going to the veterinary charity StreetVet, which provides care for the pets of homeless people.
The remainder will go to the Leicestershire-based Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports adults and young people who have suffered a serious injury or disability, principally through sporting activity.
Mr Hampson, who was awarded an OBE for his work three years ago, was himself paralysed from the neck down in 2005 while training for an England Under-21 international rugby union match.
Twenty members of staff, plus 12 family members and friends, took part in the fund-raiser and practice manager Michaela Simmonds, who coordinated it, said: “Raising money for two such worthy causes was great motivation for everyone and we’re delighted to have been able to support StreetVet and the Matt Hampson Foundation in this way.
“StreetVet helps ensure that people experiencing homelessness can keep their beloved pets, and Matt is a hugely inspirational person and he even put a message on Facebook thanking us for our support.”
Around 40% of the £13,869 raised through the challenge was contributed by the hospital’s owners, VetPartners, through its charity donation matching programme. StreetVet is also the company’s nominated charity of the year for 2024.