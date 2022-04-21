21 Apr 2022
The 1,000th registrant to the NOAH Animal Medicines Best Practice training scheme has been reported.
Image © Production Perig / Adobe Stock
NOAH’s Animal Medicines Best Practice (AMBP) farmer training has reached the milestone of 1,000 registrants to the programme.
Produced in partnership with Lantra, the AMBP aims to be a flexible and affordable solution for farmer training in the safe and responsible use of medicines, while fulfilling standards set out under the Red Tractor scheme for dairy, beef, sheep, and pig producers.
In addition to covering the responsible and safe use of all medicines, it also covers key hot topic areas for each sector.
Dawn Howard, NOAH chief executive, said: “We are delighted that the AMBP training is proving its worth in supporting farmers as they demonstrate how they are supplying high quality, nutritious and safe food from healthy animals.”
The training has been designed to be easy to access and allow farmers to complete training when it suits them best.