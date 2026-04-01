1 Apr 2026
Milestone for vet-founded nutrition brand one year after Dragons’ Den backing
Omni was supported by Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett on the BBC programme.
Shiv Sivakumar (left) and Guy Sandelowsky, co-founders of Omni.
A vet-founded pet food brand has achieved £11 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) a year on from a successful appearance on BBC business series Dragons’ Den.
Omni, backed by Deborah Meaden and Steven Bartlett when it appeared on the programme in February 2025, achieved the ARR figure in January having served more than 100,000 new customers since the appearance.
It also closed out 2025 with sales of £8.4 million, up from £2.7 million in 2024 and £1.2 million in 2023.
Range
The brand offers a range of dog foods, dental sticks and nutritional supplements to aid with issues including bladder care, mobility and irritated skin.
In January, the brand began a partnership with broadcaster and naturalist Chris Packham.
Co-founder and vet Guy Sandelowsky said: “Skin conditions, gut issues and obesity are soaring in our dogs, yet so many products on the market fail to address the root cause.
“Omni delivers nutritionally complete, hypoallergenic food that supports health from the inside out – while being kinder to the planet.”