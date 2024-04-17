17 Apr 2024
Oculeze can be used in the management of conditions where eye health is supported by providing additional moisture.
Millpledge Veterinary, a provider of veterinary pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and consumables, has announced the launch of ocular lubricant, Oculeze.
The latest addition to the Millpledge portfolio of products is suitable for animals, including – but not limited to – dogs, cats, horses and rabbits and can be used in the management of conditions where eye health is supported by providing additional moisture or lubrication.
Oculeze is phosphate-free, pH neutral and features a combination of natural active ingredients: glycerine (0.8%), aloe vera, chamomile and propolis extract.
Propolis extract is rich in polyphenols, which have been shown to support corneal health by multiple mechanisms of action including modulation of the tear film, as well as a reduction in inflammation, apoptosis and oxidative stress1.
Oculeze is formulated with natural essential oils and lasts longer on the ocular surface thanks to a reduced evaporation rate2 compared with non-lipid lubricants3.
This prolonged action translates into fewer administrations, thereby helping to enhance compliance.
In addition, the drops have a low eye surface contact angle, so they effectively disperse across the eye surface, together with a high surface tension to support lubrication and tear film stability.
Meryl Lang, UK and EU sales manager at Millpledge Veterinary, said: “We recognise how crucial product availability and continuity of supply are in managing the discomfort associated with dry eyes.
“With this in mind, Oculeze is available direct from Millpledge or from your chosen wholesaler.”
Oculeze can be used alongside veterinary prescribed treatments with no contraindications.
The product is offered in two sizes – a compact 10ml bottle and a pack of 10 resealable 0.6ml vials, suitable for short-term use and travel. The 10ml bottle includes a filter, preserving sterility for up to three months after opening, minimising waste and helping ensure affordability.
For more information contact Millpledge Veterinary, freephone 08000 11 22 88 or email [email protected]
