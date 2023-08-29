29 Aug
Vets have pleaded for vigilance among pet owners after a dog spent 12 days in a Greater Manchester animal hospital with tetanus.
Two-year-old Milo is still recovering at home following his ordeal with the disease, which is believed to be among only 10 cases seen by Vets Now professionals across the UK since the start of last year.
But vet Lauren Allcock, who led his care at the company’s hospital in Whitefield, said the team prevented the outcome from potentially being far worse.
The disease, which is caused by the Clostridium tetani bacteria entering the body through a skin breach before its toxins attach to the nervous system, is considered uncommon in veterinary medicine.
Although just 10 suspected or confirmed cases have been seen across Vets Now’s UK clinics and hospitals since the start of 2022, the disease’s mortality rate can be as high as 50%.
Dr Allcock said: “One of the things that makes tetanus so hard to spot or diagnose is that it can take as long as three weeks for the clinical signs to be seen.
“So, while tetanus is rare, it really is vital that owners seek help straightaway if their dog begins suffering from any of the signs associated with this disease.”
Milo’s case is thought to have been caused by the bacteria entering his body through a small cut in his paw that had already healed before his condition became apparent.
His owner, Gabrielle Bann-Khellaf, now wants to raise awareness of the disease’s dangers in dogs after her own “distressing experience”.
Dr Allcock added: “Early indications are facial signs (including pulled back ears, a tight smiling expression and abnormal eye position) as well as sensitivity to light, touch and sound, general stiffness of the limbs and tail and difficulty swallowing.
“Some cases may progress further to inability to stand, seizing and inability to breathe – all of which require intensive care.”