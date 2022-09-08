Mind Matters sessions back for fourth series
A fourth series in the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative’s (MMI) Campfire Chats has been scheduled for the autumn.
First set up in January 2021, the chats aim to provide vet professionals with the chance to come together to chat about important topics impacting their mental health and well-being.
They have grown in popularity since launching and cover a range of topics, including stress, loneliness, creativity, and climate change anxiety.
Programme
Upcoming session details are:
- Tuesday 20 September, 7pm to 8pm: Navigating Change – this discussion will look at the challenge of navigating change in every sense – whether that be managing a loss of a loved one, starting a new job, moving home, or transitioning into practice. The panel comprises of Remi Onabolu RVN, Diane James (Blue Cross Pet Bereavement Support Service), and Niall Connell.
- Tuesday 11 October, 7pm to 8pm: Social Media and Mental Health – this discussion will delve into the mental health benefits and challenges of social media, and how to manage these. Panel guests for this session include Lou Northway RVN (@louthevetnurse), Bolu Eso and Jeffrey Lambert (University of Bath).
- Wednesday 9 November, 7pm to 8pm: Letting Go of Perfect – this chat will explore the topic of perfectionism, how to recognise it, how to learn to navigate it and the ways in which it can impact your mental well-being. Panellists include Fabian Rivers (Dready Vet), Elisa Lewis (London South Bank University) and Andrew Hill (York St John University).
- Wednesday 30 November 7pm to 8pm: Maintaining Balance – this discussion will explore many faces of maintaining balance, the ways in which we can try to implement it into busy schedules, and why finding an individual sense of balance is so important. Panellists include Laura Kidd (Royal [Dick] School of Veterinary studies, Edinburgh), and Lucy Grieve (BEVA).
An additional campfire in conjunction with the RCVS Diversity and Inclusion Group is planned, but details are to be confirmed.
Bringing back
Angharad Belcher, director of the MMI, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back our Campfire Chats for a fourth series.
“It’s hugely important that we are able to provide the professions with a space to talk openly and honestly about the key issues impacting their mental health and well-being in a secure, yet relaxed, environment.
“We all lead such hectic lives, and taking the time to come together and either discuss, or simply listen to, each other’s experiences can be really beneficial.”