10 Jan 2022
RCVS mental health initiative will present two talks during the global event in January, focusing on the link between the mind and the body and how to live with a climate crisis.
Image © Olivier Le Moal / Adobe Stock
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) will host two webinar sessions on mental health and well-being at the 10th Webinar Vet Virtual Congress 2022.
Taking place from 17–22 January 2022, the virtual event is the world’s largest online veterinary conference.
For the first time, all sessions are free to attend.
MMI has two speakers in the conference programme, who will present talks on the first day of the congress on mental health and well-being, followed by a brief Q&A.
Claire Gillvray’s talk, “Understanding the mind body link and what we can learn from it”, will be held on Monday 17 January from 7pm to 8pm.
Dr Gillvray is a psychiatrist and general practitioner, and will outline the latest research into how mental health can be supported through exercise, diet, mindfulness, breath work, talking therapies and antidepressants.
Following Dr Gillvray, Catriona Mellor will give her talk, “Living with the climate crisis: What do we need to know about eco anxiety, nature, wellbeing and resilience”, from 8pm to 9pm.
Dr Mellor is a child and adolescent psychiatrist and will cover some of the thoughts and feelings associated with living in a time of climate and nature crisis, and what can be done to feel more resilient and optimistic.
As well as MMI, the conference also has speakers from the BVA, NationWide Laboratories, and Investors in the Environment, who will give talks on areas including sustainability, reducing waste and hypercalcaemia in dogs and cats.
Everyone who attends a session at the conference will also be able to download a certificate of completion, which can be used to count towards their CPD target for the year.
Lisa Quigley, Mind Matters Initiative manager, said: “We are really pleased to be providing two speakers to give talks on the first day of the Webinar Vet conference on two very important and timely issues.
“I want to thank our speakers for sharing their expertise with the profession. I also want to thank the Webinar Vet Virtual Congress for recognising the challenging period that the veterinary professions have had and making this year’s sessions free to attend.”