16 Feb 2021
Vet and transformation coach Jenny Guyat is launching The Crossroads programme to offer mindfulness and well-being support for veterinary professionals in their careers.
Jenny Guyat.
This month sees the launch of a coaching membership designed to offer motivation and career support for vets.
The Crossroads is the brainchild of vet and transformation coach Jenny Guyat, founder of Vet Harmony.
A monthly contract-free membership, The Crossroads is designed for veterinary professionals, including those in clinical practice and anyone who may have already diversified.
Membership includes a weekly live group Q&A coaching call with Ms Guyat, where members can ask questions around life or career decisions, direction and mindset.
Each month includes a live masterclass around mindset and emotional well-being, plus regular support and accountability with goal-setting.
All sessions are available on replay to fit around work and life commitments.
Ms Guyat said: “I’ve designed The Crossroads to deliver regular support in both those areas, without the time requirements of a course or the investment requirements of intensive one-to-one coaching.
“I’ve been running the live group Q&A sessions with my group course participants for a year now and one of the biggest benefits people report is not just getting coaching support from me, but more importantly hearing from their peers that they are not alone, and the group participants sharing their support and ideas in a safe space.”
The Crossroads membership is £27 per month – to find out more, visit the Vet Harmony website.