Greater routine use of treats should also be considered. Use of treats can reduce fear during practice visits by conditioning pets to view visits as a positive experience and be used throughout the consultation to reward positive behaviour. However, some vets are reluctant to use treats due to the potential risk of aspiration pneumonia, if sedation is later required. This is despite limited evidence showing treat feeding actually increases the risk of aspiration pneumonia in cats and dogs12. Even if vets wish to avoid giving treats to animals that may later need sedation, this does not negate their use before, during and after routine consultations to help reduce stress and improve welfare.