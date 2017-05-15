It is important owners, or those in charge or control of a dog, are aware of all of the legal obligations placed on them by the various legal provisions in place in England and Wales. Ignorance of the law is no defence and being in breach of it may render the dog owner or person in charge liable to prosecution. Sentences range from a fixed penalty or small fine up to a fine of £5,000, deprivation or destruction of the dog – and imprisonment, in some cases.