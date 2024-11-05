5 Nov
UK vet charity vaccinates 229,488 dogs in intensive two-week campaign by Worldwide Veterinary Service.
A UK charity has successfully vaccinated 229,488 dogs in Asia’s largest drive to combat rabies.
The mass drive in Cambodia by Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) was part of its Mission Rabies project and in collaboration with The General Directorate of Animal Health and Production and Animal Rescue Cambodia.
Around 300 vaccination teams worked across the provinces of Phnom Penh, Kandal and Battambang from 21 October to 4 November to protect human and animal lives.
The latest drive follows a 2023 campaign that saw 74,983 dogs vaccinated in two of the Cambodian provinces.
Mission Rabies is aiming to vaccinate 70% of the canine population, the coverage needed to eliminate the disease in dogs and prevent human deaths.
Luke Gamble, chief executive and founder of WVS, said: “We’ve just completed our second year in Cambodia, where, remarkably, we vaccinated more than 82,000 dogs by day four alone. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our incredible team and a tribute to the veterinary profession, with vets and nurses from around the world pouring their energy into making a profound impact.
“It’s no exaggeration to say this campaign will prevent around 500 children from dying of rabies over the next few years. Vaccinating 229,488 dogs in Cambodia in just two weeks is a new milestone we’re immensely proud of.
“It proves that with the right strategy, energy, and support, eliminating rabies is within reach. It’s a privilege to be part of this journey, and we are deeply grateful to our partners and everyone backing our mission to end human rabies deaths worldwide.”
Image: Mission Rabies
Mission Rabies began work in Cambodia in 2019, running a pilot vaccination campaign and education in the capital Phnom Penh. Since then, its 24-hour surveillance team has responded to reports of rabid dogs and provides immediate post-exposure treatment.
A hotline allows members of the public to report rabid dog sightings and seek support for emergencies.
Volunteers from 30 countries helped out in this year’s drive, along with 200 Cambodian veterinary students.
A free dog spaying and neutering service run in conjunction sterilised 212 animals across the two weeks, while a mobile vet team provided treatment to 538 more.