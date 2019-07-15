Therapeutic antibiotics

Therapeutic antibiotics are indicated in dirty surgeries or where pre-existing distant or systemic infection has occurred. Antibiotics are often chosen empirically in the first instance, but bacterial culture and sensitivity is imperative for all dirty/contaminated sites and antibiotic choice should then be guided by the results obtained. Changing antibiotics without this information predisposes to multidrug-resistant infections. Therapeutic antibiotics may be necessary for several days (such as following dirty procedures – for example, septic peritonitis).