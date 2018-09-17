Lower urinary tract disease

In cats, other than in older animals (greater than 10 years) or any with underlying disease, cystitis is very rarely bacterial in origin. The most common cause is feline interstitial/idiopathic cystitis. Therefore, the authors would not consider the use of antibacterial treatment in these cases unless a bacterial infection was documented (on an aseptically obtained urine sample); the finding of a bacterial lower urinary tract infection in a cat should trigger investigation into an underlying cause.