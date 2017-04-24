Adamovich-Rippe et al4 produced a retrospective case series of 82 dogs with rectal masses that had undergone colonoscopy. Six dogs had multiple rectal masses, but in these cases, no masses were found beyond the colorectal junction. In 64 cases that underwent surgical biopsy, 58 were histologically consistent with epithelial neoplasia; 71% were benign adenoma or polyp and 29% adenocarcinoma in situ or adenocarcinoma.