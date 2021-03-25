25 Mar 2021
“This data reveals a significant amount of confusion in the advice veterinary practices give to dog owners in relation to protection against CIRD...” – Michelle Townley, MSD.
New research by MSD Animal Health has revealed that mixed messages from veterinary practices on the need for protection against canine infectious respiratory disease (CIRD) is leading to confusion and a lack of protection against the disease.
Telephone research, carried out by Onswitch among 700 veterinary practices in the UK, found that 43% of callers to practices were told that it was up to them whether their dog had a vaccine for CIRD, with no clear recommendation given either for or against protection in over half of calls.
Furthermore, there was very little detailed information given about CIRD, or kennel cough or vaccinations, with nothing at all mentioned in almost a fifth (18%) of calls.
Demonstrating the lack of understanding around the condition from some practice teams, 9% of callers were told that their dog would only need the vaccination if it was going into kennels. Others were more informed, with 18% of calls mentioning that dogs can contract kennel cough mixing with other dogs.
Further concerns for the adequate protection of dogs are raised as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Core dog vaccination doses have increased since the first lockdown, yet vaccination for Bordetella bronchiseptica and canine parainfluenza virus has reduced, with around 350,000 less doses being bought in 2020 versus 2019, April to December.
Michelle Townley, veterinary advisor for the companion animal team at MSD, said: “This data reveals a significant amount of confusion in the advice veterinary practices give to dog owners in relation to protection against CIRD, or contagious canine cough. Practice team members have often received no formal training on what to tell dog owners and how to discuss CIRD, so messages vary widely and are not always correct.
“This data reveals there is a great opportunity for practices to proactively discuss contagious canine cough as a standard component of the annual vaccination programme, and ensure more dogs that socialise with other dogs and are at risk get the protection they need.”