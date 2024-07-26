26 Jul 2024
Supporters of raw and vegan dietary approaches have given their reaction to a new BVA policy paper that remains cautious on both despite insisting it is not advocating a single plan.
A prominent academic advocate of vegan pet diets has warned a new BVA policy paper “appears ignorant” of current evidence, despite the group softening its stance on the issue.
Veterinary supporters of raw feeding programmes have also called for “balanced guidance” to be offered to owners, even though they acknowledge present concerns relating to them.
BVA officials have insisted the paper, released earlier this week, is not seeking to advocate a specific diet programme and acknowledged the need for further research into all diet types.
But the document, which followed a working group review of the subject launched in May last year, does appear to remain cautious about both raw and vegan approaches.
It warned that potential health risks associated with raw feeding “must be highlighted” in the absence of further research.
It said there was particular concern among vets about the implications for both animal and public health associated with increased pathogen and bacterial presence linked to the approach.
The paper also argued dog owners should be aware of the difficulties in meeting their pet’s nutritional needs through a vegan diet and it was “not possible” to offer a complete vegan or vegetarian programme for cats because of a lack of available synthetic amino acids.
In response, Professor Andrew Knight, an author of several studies which have argued in favour of vegan diets, welcomed what he saw as the association’s new and “more progressive” position on that approach.
But he warned that its concern about balance was based on an “outdated assumption” about how owners were sourcing their pets’ food.
He said: “The reality today is that most pet owners feeding vegan diets are purchasing nutritionally sound diets from manufacturers who have formulated them to be complete and balanced.
“The BVA position appears ignorant of key, modern realities concerning vegan pet diets and of the evidence surrounding these.”
Meanwhile, the Raw Feeding Veterinary Society acknowledged the “valid concerns” on safety, but said there was growing evidence to show the approach can be species-appropriate – particularly for dogs and cats.
They added: “By implementing proper handling practices and choosing reputable suppliers, pet owners can provide their pets with the benefits of a raw diet while minimising risks.
“Veterinary professionals should consider these factors and provide balanced guidance to pet owners, emphasising both the benefits and the precautions necessary for raw feeding.”
BVA president Anna Judson said: “We know that owners of cats and dogs are increasingly drawn to pet diets that reflect their own personal values and lifestyle choices, and this is leading to a surge in alternative approaches to pet food.
“We want to support all members of the vet team to feel fully confident in guiding their clients through dietary decisions.
“We hope that these recommendations and our upcoming resources will improve the information available to both clients and vets, supporting owners to make healthy, informed choices for their pets.”