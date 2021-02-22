22 Feb 2021
Investigations at London Vet Specialists had revealed large mass under 14-year-old cat’s neck was affecting its miaow and purr.
Diagnostic imaging specialist Ian Jones performed a CT scan that revealed the mass was multilobulated and was associated with the cat’s right thyroid gland.
Vets at London Vet Specialists have given cat Mocky her miaow and purr back after removing a large, multilobulated mass that had grown under her neck.
The owners of 14-year-old Mocky were concerned when she lost her ability to vocalise and her purr became distorted.
Diagnostic imaging specialist Ian Jones revealed the mass, associated with Mocky’s right thyroid gland, after performing a CT scan.
Dr Jones said: “The great news for Mocky was that the mass was well-encapsulated, meaning it could be removed with surgery and there were no signs of distant spread.
“Surgery was recommended before the mass got any bigger, as it was already pushing on her windpipe and oesophagus, leading to her voice changes and difficulties in swallowing.”
Janet Kovak McClaran, head of surgery and a soft tissue specialist, and Beatrice Hertel, a surgical intern, carried out the operation.
Dr McClaran said: “Neck surgery can be tricky as there are many important blood vessels and nerves that must be identified and protected. Fortunately, the mass was quite large and was not invading into any deeper structures, so it was possible to remove.
“We performed a right-sided thyroidectomy and lymph node removal, with both sent to an external laboratory to check if the tissue was benign or malignant.
“Mocky recovered very well from her surgery, remaining at the hospital to provide her with pain medications and round-the-clock monitoring.
“She was eating just a day after surgery, her miaow is back and the best news of all is that the mass was a benign thyroid adenoma, with no spread showing anywhere in her system.”