6 Oct
A cat who shattered her jaw after falling from a fourth floor window is recovering after vets called on 3D technology to help carry out the vital surgery.
An east London animal hospital used 3D modelling to help treat a cat that was badly injured after falling from a fourth floor window.
The two-year-old house cat, named Atlas, was taken to the Wanstead Veterinary Hospital with a shattered jaw and lung damage following the incident.
Although the hospital, which is part of the Goddard Veterinary Group, does use bone guides in corrective surgery, vets there say the case is the first where they have used modelling technology.
Scans of Atlas’ jaw were used to create the models, supplied by Vet3D, which then acted as guides during the surgical process.
Vet John Gardner said: “The bone models gave us confidence that we were aligning Atlas’s teeth and jaw correctly, to ensure we could reconstruct a working joint that is comfortable and allows her to eat normally.
“Using the guides also reduced surgery time, meaning Atlas was in theatre for two hours instead of three.”
Atlas spent four days in hospital after the operation and is said to be well on the way to a full recovery.
Dr Gardner added: “I’m really pleased with how well Atlas’s surgery went. Postoperative X-rays showed that we successfully placed the jaw in the perfect position and she’s now back home where she’s eating well and putting on weight.
“Due to the metal plates that were used to repair her jaw her chin is slightly more prominent but this won’t affect her long-term and she will be able to live a normal, happy life.”