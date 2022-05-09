Follow-up data was obtained by asking the owners to complete questionnaires. In total, 60% of the dogs had seizures after surgery with or without other neurological signs. In around half of these cases, neurological signs had resolved by the time of discharge. In 18 of the remaining 26 dogs, non-seizure neurological signs eventually resolved. However, seizures recurred in 50% of the dogs that had had post-surgery seizures.