18 Jul 2022
New research by the Naturewatch Foundation has identified at least 339 established canine fertility clinics in the UK as of June this year, although some are thought to have already ceased operating.
Regulators and lawmakers must do more to control the activities of canine fertility clinics (CFCs) following a ten-fold surge of businesses in just two years, a charity has warned.
Vets are also being urged to have their say in a new survey from the Naturewatch Foundation, which said it fears the sector poses a significant welfare risk.
The RCVS said it is not seeking any additional regulatory powers for itself, but has urged Government officials to ensure that anyone carrying out insemination procedures has undergone suitable training.
The most frequently advertised procedure was ultrasound scanning (offered by 93% of businesses) ahead of artificial insemination (AI; 88%).
Cytology tests, which can help to determine the most optimum time for breeding, were advertised by 68% of businesses this year, up from 60% in 2021.
However, a sharp fall was recorded in the numbers offering progesterone testing – from 68% last year to 51% now.
The foundation believes the changes may be due to increased awareness that only vets and VNs, working under a vet’s supervision, can collect blood.
But an interim report on its website said its investigations had uncovered evidence suggesting links between some CFCs and unlicensed dog breeders, as well as some even advertising puppies for sale online.
It also said it has proof of some clinics allowing AI and blood tests to be carried out without veterinary training or supervision, illegal supply and administration of prescription medicines and other substances, plus selective breeding of flat-faced dogs to produce puppies with more extreme features.
A full report is set to be published this autumn, together with the results of the new vets’ survey, which will remain open until 21 August.
But the foundation believes it is already clear that urgent reform is needed. Campaign manager Natalie Harney said: “Fertility clinics have exposed that our veterinary law is outdated and unsuited to dealing with new problems like this effectively.
“It cannot be right, for instance, that the penalty for performing acts of veterinary surgery illegally is a modest fine. We need veterinary law to be reformed to ensure that there’s appropriate oversight of any individual or business that provides veterinary services, and to address the lacunas in the law that have allowed disreputable businesses to flourish so easily.
“I have sympathy for enforcement officers who are trying to work with the existing patchwork of law, and there’s a number of individuals who are extremely committed to tackling this problem, but are limited in what they can do.
“We would like to see more ownership by others, however – particularly the RCVS and Defra.”
The RCVS said it currently only has jurisdiction over any vets who work for CFCs and is not seeking any additional powers in the area, although it has made one suggested rule change to the Government.
A spokesperson said: “We have recommended to Defra that an exemption order be made in respect of intravaginal AI in bitches, which, if granted, would mean that laypeople would have to have had relevant training and satisfy certain conditions before they would be able to carry out the procedure.”
Defra said it is considering changes to the Veterinary Surgeons Act “that may include the way procedures are delegated to non-vets”, though no details or timescales were disclosed.
A spokesman said: “We are concerned that the number of establishments offering canine fertility related services appears to have grown in recent years.
“Medical procedures performed on animals or pets should only be undertaken by authorised veterinary professionals.”
The foundation’s intervention comes amid a renewed debate within the veterinary profession about how it should respond to the growth of CFCs. During a debate at BVA Live last month, former president Daniella Dos Santos argued the sector should change its approach to owners and breeders – particularly of brachycephalic dogs.
However, speaking at the organisation’s recent annual Welsh dinner, current BVA president Justine Shotton described the rising trend of CFCs as “deeply concerning”.
She said: “We are building a picture of the scale and severity of this worrying trend, and already seeing multiple red flags in some clinics, which may be operating with no regulation or veterinary oversight.
“I know that many vets and dog welfare organisations in Wales, such as Hope Rescue, are getting increasingly worried about this trend, too. Please rest assured that we are committed to working together to do whatever we can to clamp down on unregulated and dangerous practices.”
Dr Shotton said she was also reassured by the Welsh Government’s commitment to reforming dog breeding rules.
New regulations introduced there last year only allow commercial vendors to sell puppies or kittens that they have bred themselves at their own premises.