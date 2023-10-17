17 Oct 2023
Scientists at University of Glasgow say a possible new plan has shown promise, but further cases are now needed.
Researchers have claimed that a potential new treatment for canine epilepsy is showing promising signs during the early stages of a clinical trial.
Scientists at the University of Glasgow say there have been “very exciting” findings from some of the dogs who have received the product so far.
But they have also warned that additional cases are now needed to help confirm the initial results.
The research is testing the effectiveness of a medication known as Ant-134, which targets the molecules that regulate protein levels within cells.
The Glasgow team is also collaborating with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland on the project, which they think could eventually benefit humans as well as dogs.
Rodrigo Gutierrez Quintana, a senior clinician in veterinary neurology at Glasgow, said six dogs had so far been treated during the trial – details of which were first outlined in the spring.
He said around half of the cases had responded “very well with marked reductions in seizure frequency” for four or five months after a single injection.
He added: “This is very exciting as we are dealing with dogs that have been refractory to many anti-seizure drugs.”
Although the remaining cases have not responded as well to the treatment, Dr Quintana said that wasn’t a surprise and a further objective from the study is to find biomarkers that can help to identify cases that would benefit from the treatment.
The project initially sought to recruit 30 dogs to undergo the treatment this year.
More details of the study, including participant eligibility criteria, are available on the University of Glasgow website or by emailing [email protected]