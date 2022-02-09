9 Feb 2022
International Cat Care gets behind the joint BVA, BSAVA and BVZS stance calling for vets to review their use of parasiticides and for the VMD to consider reclassifying certain products.
Image: © mariesacha / Adobe Stock
International Cat Care has voiced its support for the BVA’s stance on parasiticides amid growing concerns around resistance and their potential impact on the environment.
Last year, the BVA, BSAVA and British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) released a new joint position on the use of certain parasiticides in the face of rising concerns about their environmental impact, as well as worries concerning growing resistance to certain products.
Now, International Cat Care has thrown its weight behind the position, arguing that the impact parasiticides could have on wildlife and ecosystems cannot be dismissed.
Nathalie Dowgray, head of the charity, said: “While cats are likely to be lower contributors to this environmental contamination because they are less likely to be bathed or to swim in waterways, effort should still be made to reduce the impact they do have.”
The joint position also recommended that the VMD reviews its requirements for environmental impact assessment of companion animal parasiticide products, and also reconsider the classification of “over-the-counter” parasiticides that are currently AVM-GSL.
BVA president Justine Shotton added: “Veterinary professionals have a role to play in protecting the environment, so BVA welcomes this supportive statement [from International Cat Care].
“It is really positive to see another organisation providing advice and guidance to veterinary professionals, and highlighting the challenges around these medicines.
“We believe it’s vital to continue to encourage discussion within the sector on the impact parasiticides can have on the planet and how best to use them responsibly.”