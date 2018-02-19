Or et al4 performed a study to compare ammonia concentrations in arterial and venous blood, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in dogs with and without extrahepatic portosystemic shunts (EHPSS). A total of 19 dogs with congenital EHPSS and 6 healthy control dogs underwent transsplenic portal scintigraphy under anaesthesia to evaluate the presence of EHPSS. While anaesthetised, arterial, venous and CSF samples were taken to measure ammonia levels by two different methods.