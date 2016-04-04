However, conclusions about the merit of the technique cannot yet be drawn due to the study’s lack of robustness. Furthermore, a visceral protective layer was not placed over the viscera (as it is in human medicine) prior to the application of the open-cell reticulated foam, which reduces complications of vacuum-assisted drainage in people (Perathoner et al, 2010). Nevertheless, a 50% survival was attained in this study despite case bias being towards those chosen on the inability to adequately debride and eliminate peritoneal contamination.